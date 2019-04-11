Linux utility wget is a free tool that is use to retrieving files using HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP protocols.

Wget has lots of features and capabilities to make it easy to retrieve large files from the internet, recursive downloads, or mirroring entire website or FTP sites.

The wget tool has the functionalities to run into the background without logged in to the system and can be called from cronjob scheduler, terminal, or bash scripts also.

There are multiple uses of wget utilities; some of the examples are below:

Example 1 – Download a Single file