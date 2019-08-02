The top command is the most important and useful tool for system admin; it used to monitor system resources and processes on Linux operating system.

The top command tool is pre-installed for all Linux system. It allows users for a dynamic and real-time view of the process and resource utilization on Linux.

The top command is an interactive command-line application; it displays output in two-part of the screen. The first half of the screen show statistics on process and resource and the second half shows a list of currently running processes. You can check the process using up-down arrow key and use ‘q’ key for quit from the top screen.

The top command output looks like below image.