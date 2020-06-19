There are several Linux tools available on the internet to check disk space utilization; we can use any of them. But, Linux has a best built-in command-line utility called “df”. The “df” is the short form of “disk filesystem”, we can get detailed information on used and available disk space on any Linux Operating System.

There are various option we can use with the “df” utility to get the information in a different format. For example, you can get the disk information in a human-readable format by using the “-h” option or parameter with “df” command, it will give you information in bytes, megabytes, and gigabytes.

Here in this article, we will explain various use-cases of ‘df” utility, which can help us to understand it with a practical scenario and real examples.