The CouchDB is an open-source database system, managed by the Apache Software Foundation. It is fault-tolerant, and schema-free NoSQL database management system.

CouchDB store data in document or files with JSON data structure. Each document contains fields and attachments, where fields have text, numbers, lists, Booleans, and more data. The data of this database accessed by using RESTful HTTP/JSON API that use to read, create, edit, and delete database files or documents.

Today, In this tutorial, we will learn how to install CouchDB on Debian 9 machine.

Prerequisites

Before starting the installation tutorial, make sure you have a Debian 9 running machine and user access to log in to the machine with sudo privileges.

CouchDB repository Enable

The CouchDB database’s “.deb” package use to install into Debian Operating system which is available from Official repository of CouchDB.

So, to install CouchDB on Debian machine first need to add and enable the official repository on the system, which can be done by run following commands: