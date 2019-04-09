Essential features of the rsync command:

Speed – As rsync command is used to sync the file to another location, So the first time, it replicates all files and data between the source and destination directories. Next time, it checks modification and changes in both location and transfers only the changed blocks or bytes of information into the destination directories, which makes the file or directories transfer fast.

Security – the rsync command support data encryption during data transfer over SSH protocol.

Less Bandwidth– During synchronization of data between source and destination it using compression and decompression of data blocks by blocks at source and destination respectively. So, due to the compression of data rsync use less bandwidth compared to any other file transfer protocol.

Privileges – rsync is a very simple application; there is no requirement for any special rights to install and execute rsync command.

For rsync command syntax and options check here.