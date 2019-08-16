Nginx, the most popular open-source, HTTP and reverse proxy server with high-performance, use to handle the load of largest sites on the internet.

We can use Nginx as a web server and as a reverse proxy for another web server like Apache.

If we compare Nginx and Apache, Nginx is capable of handling more number of concurrent connections.

In this tutorial article, we will learn how to install Nginx on CentOS 7 Operating System.

Prerequisites

Before starting the Nginx installation process, make sure you have a CentOS 7 running system and a user to log in system with sudo privileges.

You should also make sure the other web server like apache not installed into the system and port 80 and 443 opened from outside.

Nginx install on CentOS

To install high performance web server Nginx, you need to follow below steps:

Step 1 – Enable EPEL repository

The Nginx package is available in EPEL repository, So to install Nginx web server first need to install EPEL repository if it is not in your server. To install EPEL repository type the below command in your terminal and press Enter.