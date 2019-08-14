Prerequisites

To start MySQL installation on CentOS 7, we need a system running with CentOS 7 operating system and a user to login into the system with sudo privileges as we need to run installation and configuration commands with sudo permission.

As I have already mentioned, MySQL is not coming with default centos default repositories, so we need to install the package using MySQL Yum Repository.

In this tutorial, we have two sections to install MySQL 8.0 and MySQL 5.7 into CentOS 7.

You should install any one version in your CentOS machine, and If you have any doubt to choose a version of MySQL, I suggest you go through with your required application’s documentation and choose a compatible version of MySQL.