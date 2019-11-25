MariaDB is the latest open source and popular relational database management system, compatible and replacement of MySQL.

MariaDB developed with MySQL original developers and many people from the community.

The RHEL 7 Operating System release was replaced MySQL with MariaDB as the default database system.

In this tutorial article, we will show how to install MariaDB into Red Hat, but for any reason you want to install MySQL into your RHEL, you can check the How to install MySQL on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7 tutorial.

If your required application does not have any specific database requirements, you should go with MariaDB, default database of RHEL 7 Operating System.