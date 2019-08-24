Today in this tutorial will get to know how to install and configure Git on Debian 10.

Nowadays, Git is the most famous version control system, as it supports distributed architecture and functionalities, we called it distributed version control system. It used by much more open source and commercial projects.

It has the functionalities to track the code changes, create branches, revert the project to previous stages, and collaborate with team members and your fellow developers.

Linus Torvalds was the first person who initiated the Git project and developed it; He is the person who creates the Linux Kernel also.

I have done all stuff on Debian 10 what written in this article but hope it will also work on any previous Debian System.