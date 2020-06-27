To configure an SSL certificate for our domain, we will use the Webroot plugin to creating a temporary file for validating domain in the “${webroot-path}/.well-known/acme-challenge.” directory. When we execute the command to generate a new SSL certificate for the requested domain, the Let’s Encrypt server will make an HTTP request to that temporary file to validate the domain resolves to the server where we are running certbot.

To make it simple for all Nginx configured domain, we can map all HTTP request for “.well-known/acme-challenge” to a single custom directory at location “/var/lib/letsencrypt”.

To create a directory for HTTP request and to make it writable with Nginx web server, we can use the following command: